State House Republican backs tougher crime bills ahead of legislative session

Gov. Lujan-Grisham has included the bill for increased penalties for firearm use in a non-capital felony on her call list.

“When we look at Albuquerque, crime is out of control. My constituents are contacting me. They're upset and it's time we start doing something about crime,” Rep. Rehm said.

Rehm said some of his democratic colleagues are also jumping on board with the legislation.

“I've been contacted by some of my democrat colleagues and they're starting to get receptive that we're going to have to do something,” he said.

Rep. Daymon Ely (D-District 23) is co-sponsoring some crime bills that the governor is pushing for such as the Extreme Risk Protection Order.

The bill would give law enforcement the ability to temporarily remove firearms and ammunition by court order if someone is threatening themselves or others. Senate Democrats are sponsoring an identical bill.

“Particularly for Albuquerque representatives, Republican and Democrat, crime has to be the number one issue because it's effecting everybody. It used to be good to hear stories about it happening to someone else, now it's happening to everybody,” Rep. Ely said.

The 30-day session will be primarily focused on financial matters, unless otherwise indicated by the governor. The governor may send a message down to the legislature authorizing a bill for consideration.

Rehm hopes to get a few more of his bills to committee.