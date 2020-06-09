Some downtown Albuquerque businesses still boarded up | KOB 4
Some downtown Albuquerque businesses still boarded up

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 09, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: June 09, 2020 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses that were hoping to open after the governor lifted some COVID-19 restrictions were forced to remain closed because of protests that turned violent.

As of Tuesday, some businesses were still boarded up.

However, there are some signs of life.

Debbie Lopez, manager of Peoples Flower Shop, said business is flourishing despite COVID-19 and the riots. 

"It stalled a lot of reopenings for other people," she said. "It didn't affect us as much."

Lopez said she's eager to see downtown come back to life.

"I don't know if normal is ever going to happen for along time," she said. "But as we support businesses out here, so they can generate money, they can maybe fix the windows and get back to normal."

People who are used to enjoying being downtown hope resurgence, because they do not like what they've been seeing.

"This is the pits," said Peter Zollinger, who works downtown. "It's very unpleasant."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

