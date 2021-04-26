Some New Mexico restaurants face skyrocketing utility bills due to Texas freeze

"I had a member call me and tell me that his gas rate went from $1,900 a month to $25,000 in March, and that's a huge problem,” she said.

Wight said the increase was due to the big freeze and power outage that happened across Texas in February.

"You'll remember it mostly affected Texas, but what it also affected was the gas rates in New Mexico,” she said.

The rising utility bills are just another hardship on top of an already stressful year.

"It's just a compounding event that took people by surprise, and it's just one thing that we weren't expecting right now, and it's just kind of piling on,” Wight said.