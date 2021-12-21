Some New Mexico ski areas lacking snow

"Unfortunately, the wind storms last week downed a lot of trees," Hudson said. "So our crews are out there with chainsaws making sure the terrain is clear when we can open."

Currently, these resorts are open:

Angel Fire

Red River

Ski Santa Fe

Sipapu

Taos Ski Valley

"Our best snow months are still ahead," said George Brooks of Ski New Mexico, a group that promotes the state's ski tourism. "In New Mexico, we could still get substantial snow in March and finish with a bang!"

Hudson and Brooks each constantly monitor the weather to see how things will shape up. Brooks says they are hopeful Pajarito will get snow soon and are even monitoring a storm that should hit there by Christmas.

No matter the ski area you plan to check out, make sure to check what is open so you're not caught off-guard when you get there.