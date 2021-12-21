Some New Mexico ski areas lacking snow

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It is officially winter but in some of New Mexico's ski areas, it still doesn't feel like it.
Some ski areas are still waiting to open because they have little to no snow on the ground – including Sandia Peak, Ski Apache and Pajarito Mountain.
"We had a late snow year – last year as well, we didn't open until January," said Christiana Hudson, the marketing manager at Pajarito Mountain, "but this really is unusual for Pajarito."
Hudson says, while they are closed, they are still busy gearing up for whenever they can finally open.
"Unfortunately, the wind storms last week downed a lot of trees," Hudson said. "So our crews are out there with chainsaws making sure the terrain is clear when we can open."
Currently, these resorts are open:
"Our best snow months are still ahead," said George Brooks of Ski New Mexico, a group that promotes the state's ski tourism. "In New Mexico, we could still get substantial snow in March and finish with a bang!"
Hudson and Brooks each constantly monitor the weather to see how things will shape up. Brooks says they are hopeful Pajarito will get snow soon and are even monitoring a storm that should hit there by Christmas.
No matter the ski area you plan to check out, make sure to check what is open so you're not caught off-guard when you get there.
