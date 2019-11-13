Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college

According to the website, more than 2.7 million students in the country have signed up, looking for “sugar daddies” or “sugar mamas” to "secure a better future."

Kimberly De La Cruz, a spokesperson for SeekingArrangment, said the average “sugar daddy” is a 47-year-old businessman looking for something casual.

“Often times it’s not traditional having milestones like moving into together or meeting the parents,” she said.

Monica claims most of her “sugar daddies” have been businessmen who are visiting from out of town.

She said she uses the gifts to offset the cost associated with going to school and gets to spend more time with her son.

“I could have gotten another job or something like that, but I'm young and I look good so I figured why not?”

Monica admits she’s had sex with a “sugar daddy” but it was not something she negotiated.

“I haven’t had to have sex with anyone unless I wanted to,” she said.

De La Cruz shared that sentiment.

“Both partners are two consenting adults-- sometimes sex happens,” she said.

“I know that's a shock but it is a possibility that you go on a date and want to be intimate with someone,” she added. “But it's not transactional in nature."

According to De La Cruz, a “sugar baby” is a “woman that is empowered to date better...looking for elevated relationships.”

And just because they receive money or gifts doesn’t mean it’s a crime.

When asked, officials with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said they don’t believe “sugar daddy” relationships are considered prostitution.

“This doesn't sound like the sort of transaction of you give me money, give me sex for a discreet period of time,” said Mark Probasco, prosecutor with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Monica does not plan to be a “sugar baby” forever. She said she will eventually look for a more traditional relationship.

“Of course I'm going to have to stop and then try dating and being serious, trying to find a husband-- that type of thing,” she said. “This isn't long-term."

According to SeekingArrangement.com UNM isn't the only New Mexico college where “sugar babies” exist.

The site told KOB 4 there are 348 “sugar babies” at New Mexico State University and 171 at Central New Mexico.