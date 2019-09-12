Some not concerned with potential health implications of e-cigarettes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Some not concerned with potential health implications of e-cigarettes

Ryan Laughlin
September 12, 2019 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A lot of people have concerns after learning the Trump administration plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

The announcement was made after illnesses, and possibly event deaths, have recently been linked to vaping.

Robbie Martinez, an admitted user of e-cigarettes, said he’s not concerned about the potential health impacts.

He said he gets his vape juice from a reliable source.

“I get it from T and S because I actually know the people that work there,” he said.

Workers at T and S Vapors said they buy their product direct from reputable manufacturers.

The Centers for Disease Control has not identified a specific ingredient that's causing these health complications. However, officials said patients have reported using THC before they got sick.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: September 12, 2019 05:23 PM
Created: September 12, 2019 04:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
New Mexico woman sentenced to 18 years in child abuse case
New Mexico woman sentenced to 18 years in child abuse case
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
Advertisement



Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school
Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school
Wedding ring, bicycle, stroller found in drained pond at Tingley Beach
Wedding ring, bicycle, stroller found in drained pond at Tingley Beach
Some not concerned with potential health implications of e-cigarettes
Some not concerned with potential health implications of e-cigarettes
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages
New Mexico stays out of opioids settlement with Purdue
New Mexico stays out of opioids settlement with Purdue