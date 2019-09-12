Some not concerned with potential health implications of e-cigarettes
Ryan Laughlin
September 12, 2019 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A lot of people have concerns after learning the Trump administration plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes.
The announcement was made after illnesses, and possibly event deaths, have recently been linked to vaping.
Robbie Martinez, an admitted user of e-cigarettes, said he’s not concerned about the potential health impacts.
He said he gets his vape juice from a reliable source.
“I get it from T and S because I actually know the people that work there,” he said.
Workers at T and S Vapors said they buy their product direct from reputable manufacturers.
The Centers for Disease Control has not identified a specific ingredient that's causing these health complications. However, officials said patients have reported using THC before they got sick.
