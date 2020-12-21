Some Old Town shops seeing more holiday sales than usual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Balloon Fiesta canceled due to COVID-19, some Old Town shops were seeing the impact of losing the biggest attraction of the year.

"Old Town is the heart of Albuquerque," said Karen Aceves, the owner of the Old Town Basket and Rug Shop. "Balloon Fiesta is our best month for business and not having Balloon Fiesta... it did hurt us."