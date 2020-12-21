Some Old Town shops seeing more holiday sales than usual

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Balloon Fiesta canceled due to COVID-19, some Old Town shops were seeing the impact of losing the biggest attraction of the year.
"Old Town is the heart of Albuquerque," said Karen Aceves, the owner of the Old Town Basket and Rug Shop. "Balloon Fiesta is our best month for business and not having Balloon Fiesta... it did hurt us."
But, things are looking up this holiday season.
"We had more sales than last year, which is awesome because actually most years we make our sales on tourism," said Paola Huffmon, the co-owner of Old Barrel Tea Company.
Both business owners said the rush is due to the City of Albuquerque's advertising campaign to shop and support local. Plus, the small business grants and free parking helped out too.
"In 2020, if there's anything that we have learned about our community, at least in Albuquerque, it's that people have become more caring — outwardly caring," Huffmon said.
