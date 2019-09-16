Some people forced to watch Trump rally outside
Megan Abundis
September 16, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people lined up outside the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho to see President Donald Trump speak Monday night.
However, not everyone was allowed inside the venue.
"We just were told the building was full," said a person who waited in line for hours.
Many of the people who were not allowed inside the arena watched the president's speech on a big screen outside.
The Santa Ana Star Center has a capacity of about 7,000.
