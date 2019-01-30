Some polar vortex areas getting as cold as Mars

On Tuesday, the coldest recorded temperature was in Grand Forks, North Dakota where it reached a stunning -75 below zero. That is extremely cold for anywhere on Earth and is very rare.

We have to look to Mars to see temperatures that cold, where the average temperature is -81 below zero. Right now, there is not much separation between the two.

Some of the coldest temperatures haven't been felt yet. Thursday morning could bring some of the coldest air seen with this polar vortex.

On the flip side, New Mexico and the southwest US are headed in the opposite direction with a warming trend headed into the weekend.