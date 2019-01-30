Some polar vortex areas getting as cold as Mars
Eddie Garcia
January 30, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The polar vortex areas are being compared to numerous things: colder than Mount Everest, colder than Antarctica.
All those comparisons are true, with some areas experiencing the coldest air in a generation.
Norris Camp, in northern Minnesota, dropped to -48 degrees Wednesday morning. The wind chill factor can make it feel even colder than that!
On Tuesday, the coldest recorded temperature was in Grand Forks, North Dakota where it reached a stunning -75 below zero. That is extremely cold for anywhere on Earth and is very rare.
We have to look to Mars to see temperatures that cold, where the average temperature is -81 below zero. Right now, there is not much separation between the two.
Some of the coldest temperatures haven't been felt yet. Thursday morning could bring some of the coldest air seen with this polar vortex.
On the flip side, New Mexico and the southwest US are headed in the opposite direction with a warming trend headed into the weekend.
Credits
Updated: January 30, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: January 30, 2019 05:09 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved