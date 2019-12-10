Some residents scared after someone shoots cars, windows with BB gun

She and her grandson were both inside when a BB pellet shattered her window.

“If that would’ve been a bullet it would hit my grandson in the head,” she said.

Lopez said she also discovered damage to her car windshield.

Another neighbor who did not want to go on camera said she also had a shattered window from the BB gun pellet that caused $300 worth of damage.

That neighbor said she does not park her car outside anymore.

“I moved it to my mother's place and I just didn't want to take the risk of losing more property. You know more property damage, more costs,” she said.

Without a suspect description, she opted to file a report online, knowing it’d free up police resources for more urgent matters.

Victims say their security cameras did not capture anything suspicious, but APD says people should still report those incidents.