Some residents scared after someone shoots cars, windows with BB gun

Joy Wang
Created: December 10, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Residents who live in a quiet northwest Albuquerque neighborhood are scared after someone shot at their cars and windows with a BB gun.

“It's sort of scary. Scared because I don't know what's going to happen next,” said Eva Lopez.

Lopez has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years and she said she can’t remember anything like this happening.

“We heard this loud banging noise and we came out and we saw that. Because my son was thinking maybe there was bullets shot or something and he saw that and that's about it,” Lopez said.

She and her grandson were both inside when a BB pellet shattered her window.

“If that would’ve been a bullet it would hit my grandson in the head,” she said.

Lopez said she also discovered damage to her car windshield.

Another neighbor who did not want to go on camera said she also had a shattered window from the BB gun pellet that caused $300 worth of damage.

That neighbor said she does not park her car outside anymore.

“I moved it to my mother's place and I just didn't want to take the risk of losing more property. You know more property damage, more costs,” she said.

Without a suspect description, she opted to file a report online, knowing it’d free up police resources for more urgent matters.

Victims say their security cameras did not capture anything suspicious, but APD says people should still report those incidents.


