Some restaurant patios busier than others

Ponderosa's kitchen manager said opening their patio was a last minute surprise.

"The customer morale, the employee morale, to be able to take staff back that have been laid off for over two months-- now we are able to get them back," Ryan Seabrook said. "Everyone is happy. Everyone is smiling. It's a good feeling."

In Old Town, it didn't appear as if restaurants started to seat people outside. However, that is expected to change.

One of the busiest spots during Wednesday's lunch hour was Central Grill.

Customers had to be spaced out to make sure the patio did not go over 50% capacity.

One customer says she didn't know the patio was opened until she showed up.

"Well, I was very surprised to find out you could go in to order and come out to the patio," the woman said. "I'm used to going to the drive-up and that's what I did today. It's just nicer than getting something at the drive-up and eating it in your car."