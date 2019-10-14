New Mexico officially celebrates its first Indigenous Peoples' Day
October 14, 2019 07:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A handful of states are celebrating their first Indigenous Peoples' Day as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus.
New Mexico is scheduled Monday to mark its statewide Indigenous Peoples' Day with an invocation by several tribal leaders in unison in their Native languages. There also will be a parade and traditional dances at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, as well as a celebration at the Santa Fe Plaza.
State offices in Maine also are scheduled to close in honor of the holiday. Maine, home to four federally recognized tribes, ditched Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous People's Day with an April bill signing by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
Several states - from Minnesota to Vermont - have done away with Columbus Day celebrations in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus holiday remains in place.
House Bill 100 replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Mexico. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, and Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe.
The holiday will be celebrated every year on the second Monday of October.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
Parade, celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Santa Fe Plaza
Performances, celebration from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
