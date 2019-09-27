SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City

The third annual celebration will feature tons of live music, local food vendors, arts and culture organizations, nonprofits, and more. Last year's event had over 25,000 attendees – that's why the festival has moved to Civic Plaza.

SOMOS ABQ has also partnered with New Mexico United for the event, so fans will be able to watch the game Saturday at a Civic Plaza watch party – or fans can even catch a shuttle to the game.