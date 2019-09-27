SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City | KOB 4
SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City

Christina Rodriguez
September 27, 2019 08:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — SOMOS ABQ is taking over Civic Plaza Saturday afternoon. Organizers say that it's a day to illuminate everything that is great about the city we call home.

The third annual celebration will feature tons of live music, local food vendors, arts and culture organizations, nonprofits, and more. Last year's event had over 25,000 attendees – that's why the festival has moved to Civic Plaza. 

SOMOS ABQ has also partnered with New Mexico United for the event, so fans will be able to watch the game Saturday at a Civic Plaza watch party – or fans can even catch a shuttle to the game.

"SOMOS wants to illuminate and highlight our community and so do we, so this was a great partnership to do that," said Peter Trevisani, the owner of New Mexico United. 

To find more information about SOMOS ABQ and to buy tickets, click here. Kids 12 and under get in for free. 

