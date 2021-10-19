Son arrested after admitting to mother's murder | KOB 4

Son arrested after admitting to mother's murder

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 19, 2021 02:47 PM
Created: October 19, 2021 02:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies on Monday charged a 38-year-old man in the murder of his 72-year-old mother.

Robert Lujan was charged with the murder of his mother, Virginia. Deputies discovered her after being dispatched to 5036 Fairfax Dr. NW, at around 9:05 a.m. Monday, in response to a possibly-deceased woman. Deputies pronounced her dead after attempting emergency life-saving measures. 

BCSO deputies discovered Robert had several scratches on him and blood on his pants, hands, arms and neck. He was taken in for questioning at a substation, where he stated three times, "I killed my mom." After questioning finished and evidence was collected, Robert Lujan was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

