Son arrested after admitting to mother's murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies on Monday charged a 38-year-old man in the murder of his 72-year-old mother.
Robert Lujan was charged with the murder of his mother, Virginia. Deputies discovered her after being dispatched to 5036 Fairfax Dr. NW, at around 9:05 a.m. Monday, in response to a possibly-deceased woman. Deputies pronounced her dead after attempting emergency life-saving measures.
BCSO deputies discovered Robert had several scratches on him and blood on his pants, hands, arms and neck. He was taken in for questioning at a substation, where he stated three times, "I killed my mom." After questioning finished and evidence was collected, Robert Lujan was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder.
