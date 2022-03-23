Son arrested in suspected homicide of father near Route 66 Casino

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 23, 2022 10:52 AM
Created: March 23, 2022 10:34 AM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the death of his 63-year-old father during a physical altercation last month.
Darrin Martinez was arrested Tuesday in Los Lunas after BCSO determined he was the primary aggressor in a Feb. 27 altercation in the southwest mesa near the Route 66 Casino. The altercation involved Darrin, his 30-year-old brother Devin and their 63-year-old father, Larry, who was killed.
Darrin Martinez was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. He is waiting to be extradited to MDC.
No word on if Devin Martinez will face any charges in the altercation.
Deputies responded Feb. 27 to the mesa where a witness stated a physical altercation broke out among several people who were drinking, firing guns and behaving in a threatening manner. When authorities arrived, they found Larry Martinez dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company