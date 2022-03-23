Son arrested in suspected homicide of father near Route 66 Casino

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the death of his 63-year-old father during a physical altercation last month.

Darrin Martinez was arrested Tuesday in Los Lunas after BCSO determined he was the primary aggressor in a Feb. 27 altercation in the southwest mesa near the Route 66 Casino. The altercation involved Darrin, his 30-year-old brother Devin and their 63-year-old father, Larry, who was killed.