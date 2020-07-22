Son keeps in touch with mother through socially distanced balcony visits

"We're a close family and we've got to be able to continue to interact with one another and, you know, Facetime is OK, but it only goes so far when it's on a screen, so it's much better to be here in person for sure,” Max said.

Like other assisted living facilities around the state, Kingston Residence in Santa Fe is taking precautions to make sure their residents stay safe from the virus. That means in-person visitors are not allowed.

Max said he misses seeing his mother face-to-face, but understands why the precautions are in place.

"You know, we've been very fortunate. Kingston has not had a single case, which is remarkable. They have been really strict on the lockdown which is hard on one hand, but good on the other hand,” he said.

Max plans to return to Alaska, but said he’ll be back next month to check in on his mom, even if it’s from the parking lot.