Son of former state senator shot, killed in Corrales

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, where they found a suspected silver handgun, two handgun magazines, three casings and suspected bloodstains near Komadina – who was found with no pulse.

Ray was transported and booked into Sandoval County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Monday.

The shooting was reportedly the first homicide in Corrales since 2002.

Steve Komadina served New Mexico State Senate District 9, in Sandoval County, from 2001 to 2008. The former state senator posted this statement to social media:

"It is with sadness we tell our friends that our wonderful son Spencer Komadina was murdered on Halloween. He was a wonderful and loving father a loyal brother and a person with a life full of friends. What is done is done and now we will move on with many memories of cherished times over the 46 years. His three children were his pride and joy and he would do anything for them. They have all excelled. Reed, Ava, and Porter, we love you and will try to fill Spencer's big shoes...Spencer ran and loved our farm. Lots of good memories and we will just pretend he is off on a new adventure!"