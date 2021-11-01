Son of former state senator shot, killed in Corrales

Jonathan Fjeld
CORRALES, N.M. – The son of former New Mexico State Senator Steve Komadina was killed during an Oct. 30 shooting in Corrales.
Spencer Komadina, 46, was shot and killed Saturday during a fight between him and his 60-year-old roommate, Joel Ray.
According to police, an officer was dispatched to 379 Camino Corrales del Norte, at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, regarding a report of a fight in progress. Dispatch told officers the 911 caller was contacted by Ray at around 5:49 p.m. Ray described to them a fight where he shot Komadina after Komadina pushed him.
Two officers arrived on the scene, at around 6:31 p.m., after speaking with the 911 caller, who gave Ray's number to the officers. An officer called Ray, who stated, "I'm having a bad day, I shot my roommate." The officer instructed Ray to walk down the street, where he was then detained and taken into custody.
Officers conducted a sweep of the home, where they found a suspected silver handgun, two handgun magazines, three casings and suspected bloodstains near Komadina – who was found with no pulse.
Ray was transported and booked into Sandoval County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Monday.
The shooting was reportedly the first homicide in Corrales since 2002.
Steve Komadina served New Mexico State Senate District 9, in Sandoval County, from 2001 to 2008. The former state senator posted this statement to social media:
"It is with sadness we tell our friends that our wonderful son Spencer Komadina was murdered on Halloween. He was a wonderful and loving father a loyal brother and a person with a life full of friends. What is done is done and now we will move on with many memories of cherished times over the 46 years. His three children were his pride and joy and he would do anything for them. They have all excelled. Reed, Ava, and Porter, we love you and will try to fill Spencer's big shoes...Spencer ran and loved our farm. Lots of good memories and we will just pretend he is off on a new adventure!"
