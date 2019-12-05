Son wants justice for parents killed in motorcycle crash | KOB 4
Son wants justice for parents killed in motorcycle crash

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 05, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: December 05, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - More than three weeks since a family's two loved ones were killed in a motorcycle crash, a family is begging for answers.

“It doesn't feel real, it doesn't,” said Christopher Johnson. “I don't want to believe it. Just the fact that I didn't even get to say bye to my mom, it just happened all so fast, like everything just changed.”

Johnson said his parents, Kristina and Robert Ferrel, were both killed in Nov. 12 crash. Kristina died on scene, and Robert was taken off life support as a result of his injuries.

According to a report, the car driving next to them caused that crash. A preliminary crash report shows a car making an improper left turn from 3rd onto Aspen. The car was in the right lane driving southbound and made a left turn onto Aspen when it cut off the motorcycle, which was also southbound in the left lane.

But now that family is wondering if that driver will ever be held responsible for taking two lives.

That will ultimately be left up to the District Attorney’s Office, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

“I don’t understand it and all I want to do is understand and like I’m trying to keep everything, I’m trying to stay strong and be, you know positive, but I’m just so full of hate and anger,” said Johnson. “I can't. It’s hard, you know?”

Johnson said he only met his parents seven years ago. He was in adoptive care until age 18. That's when started searching for them. He said the little time he spent with them was not enough.

“I wanted more, you know. I wanted them to see my kids. I wanted them to see my family if I ever had one and I was like, that’s never going to happen,” said Johnson.

His heartache doesn't end there. His younger brother, the Ferrel’s other son, was shot in the head earlier this week. He's in the hospital in critical condition.

“I want people to pay for what they’ve done. You know, my family is never going to be the same. They’ve taken everything from me,” said Johnson. “So I just want justice that’s all.”


