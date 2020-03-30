Soon-to-be mothers seek alternative birthing facilities during pandemic

The switch to alternative birthing services has been happening nationwide.

“Right about two weeks ago, we started getting more calls from pregnant people who were looking to transfer their care from hospital-based services,” Eaves said.

Eaves’ facility has two birthing rooms. She said she has been busy giving facility tours to soon-to-be mothers over Zoom.

“Definitely ramped up the last few days,” she said. “These last few days we've had more women who are due in a week asking to transfer over."

For some women, transferring care facilities is not so easy. Eaves said her center has been booked since before the pandemic. To be eligible, potential patients must also go through a significant record review to see if a birth center is a right fit for their health.

“You have to come to an out-of-hospital birth feeling comfortable like with the access to medical care right away,” Eaves said. “It's not just about outrunning the virus or not wanting to be in a hospital—it's about wanting to be in an out-of-hospital setting."

Like hospitals, birthing centers have also changed their visitor policies to allow only one person in the room.

Other hospital in New Mexico like UNM Hospital said their operations are still normal on their labor and delivery floor.