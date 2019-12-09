South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays

Colton Shone
Created: December 09, 2019 06:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A South Valley barbershop is helping families for the holidays by giving kids free haircuts.

Leonard Marquez is the owner of Slicksville Originals Barbershop. He said haircuts for a family of four can cost up to $120.

Advertisement

During the holidays, he said that money saved could mean so much more for the students’ families.

"If I can give these kids something that's for them, you don't even know, it's like peaceful in your heart. So I think if everybody would just pay it forward and do something like that, we'd have a good South Valley,” Marquez said.

At least 30 students had their hair cut for free Monday.

"It's clean, it's nice and fresh. It's nice for the students for the parents who know they don't have to pull out of pocket for,” said Esther Dean, Ernie Pyle Middle School family liaison.

Marquez hopes free haircuts for students become an annual event to pay it forward.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays
South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
Advertisement


Keller speaks on record-setting homicide
Keller speaks on record-setting homicide
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Advocates petition to allow medical cannabis to be administered to animals
Advocates petition to allow medical cannabis to be administered to animals
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio