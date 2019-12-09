South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A South Valley barbershop is helping families for the holidays by giving kids free haircuts.
Leonard Marquez is the owner of Slicksville Originals Barbershop. He said haircuts for a family of four can cost up to $120.
During the holidays, he said that money saved could mean so much more for the students’ families.
"If I can give these kids something that's for them, you don't even know, it's like peaceful in your heart. So I think if everybody would just pay it forward and do something like that, we'd have a good South Valley,” Marquez said.
At least 30 students had their hair cut for free Monday.
"It's clean, it's nice and fresh. It's nice for the students for the parents who know they don't have to pull out of pocket for,” said Esther Dean, Ernie Pyle Middle School family liaison.
Marquez hopes free haircuts for students become an annual event to pay it forward.
