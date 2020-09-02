South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A charter school in the South Valley is planning to reopen for in-person learning after Labor Day.
"We are really excited to start implementing hybrid learning beginning with a phased-in approach starting with our kindergarten students," said Jade Rivera, executive director of Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School.
Starting next week, the school, which offers classes from kindergarten through third grade, will give parents three different options:
Last week, Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said student safety should come first. He also said there's no substitute for in-person learning. Rivera agrees.
"We know online learning has been a challenge. We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our families about our online learning program but putting a 5-year-old in front of a computer is challenging," Rivera said.
Rivera said, in addition to extra cleaning and social distancing, students and staff will have to wear a mask and get their temperature taken before going into the building.
Rivera says they plan on receiving additional guidance from the Department of Health to keep students and staff safe.
If everything goes according to plan, they'll start bringing in the other grades in the weeks that follow.
