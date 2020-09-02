South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 02, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A charter school in the South Valley is planning to reopen for in-person learning after Labor Day.

"We are really excited to start implementing hybrid learning beginning with a phased-in approach starting with our kindergarten students," said Jade Rivera, executive director of Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School.

Advertisement

Starting next week, the school, which offers classes from kindergarten through third grade, will give parents three different options:

  • Students can go to school Monday and Tuesday
  • Students can go to school Thursday and Friday.
  • Students continue learning from home

Last week, Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said student safety should come first. He also said there's no substitute for in-person learning. Rivera agrees.

"We know online learning has been a challenge. We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our families about our online learning program but putting a 5-year-old in front of a computer is challenging," Rivera said. 

Rivera said, in addition to extra cleaning and social distancing, students and staff will have to wear a mask and get their temperature taken before going into the building. 

Rivera says they plan on receiving additional guidance from the Department of Health to keep students and staff safe. 

If everything goes according to plan, they'll start bringing in the other grades in the weeks that follow.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation
ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Advertisement


APS to resume sports in the fall
APS to resume sports in the fall
Keller now comfortable with accepting federal money to hire more APD officers
Keller now comfortable with accepting federal money to hire more APD officers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning
South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning
New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria
New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria