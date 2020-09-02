South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning

"We know online learning has been a challenge. We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our families about our online learning program but putting a 5-year-old in front of a computer is challenging," Rivera said.

Rivera said, in addition to extra cleaning and social distancing, students and staff will have to wear a mask and get their temperature taken before going into the building.

Rivera says they plan on receiving additional guidance from the Department of Health to keep students and staff safe.

If everything goes according to plan, they'll start bringing in the other grades in the weeks that follow.