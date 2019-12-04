South Valley club readies shoe-shaped Christmas float | KOB 4
South Valley club readies shoe-shaped Christmas float

Megan Abundis
Updated: December 04, 2019 08:00 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A group in the South Valley is constructing a Christmas float to reflect their own name.

The Zapata Club will showcase their shoe sleigh in the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade Saturday.

The shoe they fashioned looks like a high-top Converse All Star.

"All the members came together.  We did papier-mâché with it, and it was so fun,” said a Zapata Club member.

The Club has been giving away shoes to children in the South Valley since the 60s.

"These kids come from all the South Valley school. We have 17 schools,” said a member of the Zapata Club.

Every year, the Zapata Club gives away hundreds of pairs of shoes. The children get the opportunity to pick their favorite pair from Walmart.

"They get excited—really excited. Some kids don't have socks, sometimes we give them their socks, take them back there and get their shoes, what they want," a Zapata Club member said.

Members of the club will be at Walmart every day next week to give away shoes to students.


