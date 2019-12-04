South Valley club readies shoe-shaped Christmas float

The Club has been giving away shoes to children in the South Valley since the 60s.

"These kids come from all the South Valley school. We have 17 schools,” said a member of the Zapata Club.

Every year, the Zapata Club gives away hundreds of pairs of shoes. The children get the opportunity to pick their favorite pair from Walmart.

"They get excited—really excited. Some kids don't have socks, sometimes we give them their socks, take them back there and get their shoes, what they want," a Zapata Club member said.

Members of the club will be at Walmart every day next week to give away shoes to students.