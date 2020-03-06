South Valley intersection reopened after overnight fire at auto shop | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

South Valley intersection reopened after overnight fire at auto shop

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 06, 2020 11:03 AM
Created: March 06, 2020 10:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The intersection of Bridge and Sunset is open again after officials responded to a fire early Friday morning. 

A viewer shared video of the scene at around 3 a.m.

Advertisement

"The whole building was in flames," said Gabriel Gambino, who lives nearby. 

The roof of the auto shop was visibly damaged. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Barrier worries people who will make Tome Hill pilgrimage
Barrier worries people who will make Tome Hill pilgrimage
Governor signs bill to extend New Mexico’s tax holiday
Governor signs bill to extend New Mexico’s tax holiday
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect
Employers encouraged to be flexible with sick time amid coronavirus outbreak
Employers encouraged to be flexible with sick time amid coronavirus outbreak
Advertisement


Employers encouraged to be flexible with sick time amid coronavirus outbreak
Employers encouraged to be flexible with sick time amid coronavirus outbreak
South Valley intersection reopened after overnight fire at auto shop
South Valley intersection reopened after overnight fire at auto shop
Governor signs bill to extend New Mexico’s tax holiday
Governor signs bill to extend New Mexico’s tax holiday
International balloon fiesta to be focus of new exhibition
International balloon fiesta to be focus of new exhibition
Lobos' season comes to dramatic end in MWC Tournament
Lobos' season comes to dramatic end in MWC Tournament