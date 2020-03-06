South Valley intersection reopened after overnight fire at auto shop

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 06, 2020 11:03 AM
Created: March 06, 2020 10:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The intersection of Bridge and Sunset is open again after officials responded to a fire early Friday morning.
A viewer shared video of the scene at around 3 a.m.
"The whole building was in flames," said Gabriel Gambino, who lives nearby.
The roof of the auto shop was visibly damaged. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
***TRAFFIC ALERT***— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) March 6, 2020
The intersection of Bridge Blvd and Sunset Rd is closed, due to a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/tjVBuN7kT1
