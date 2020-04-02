South Valley neighborhood floods | KOB 4
South Valley neighborhood floods

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 02, 2020 03:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An area in the South Valley has flooded. 

The Bernalillo County Fire Department tweeted out pictures of crews mitigating the flood. One picture shows what appears to be an irrigation ditch that had breached. 

KOB 4 is working to find out the exact location of the flooding.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.


