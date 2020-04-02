South Valley neighborhood floods

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An area in the South Valley has flooded.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department tweeted out pictures of crews mitigating the flood. One picture shows what appears to be an irrigation ditch that had breached.
KOB 4 is working to find out the exact location of the flooding.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.
BCFD South Battalion is currently mitigating a flood in the South Valley. E34 & R34 crews are drafting water out the properties that are being affected. Rio Grande Water Conservancy, and Bernalillo County Public Works are assisting with this event. @BernCounty @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/W7C7ow1jCE— BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) April 2, 2020
