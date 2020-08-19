South Valley organization helping people turn their lives around

Urban is now a program operations manager who helps connects troubled kids with whatever they need.

"I get to talk to them one-on-one about all the stuff that I did in my life," he said. "How long I was locked up and try to let them know that, that's not the path."

Urban shares his skills of ceramics with the youth he helps. Each of them creates a ceramic tile that he hangs on the wall.

"Some of them come back now, two, three, four years later, with a friend and say, look I made this four years ago," he said.

The ceramics classes are on hold during the pandemic, but programs with locally-grown food and other resources continue to help the community.

"For me, it's an honor. And I don't feel like I helped this kid. I feel like they helped me," he said.