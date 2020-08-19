South Valley organization helping people turn their lives around

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The La Plazita Institute in the South Valley is working to make a difference in people's lives.
The organization focuses on six areas:
Russell Urban said he's benefited from the organization.
He spent 27 years in federal prison for bank robbery. He was first incarcerated when he was 18 years, and never spent more than three years out of prison until he visited The La Plazita Institute nearly nine years ago.
Urban is now a program operations manager who helps connects troubled kids with whatever they need.
"I get to talk to them one-on-one about all the stuff that I did in my life," he said. "How long I was locked up and try to let them know that, that's not the path."
Urban shares his skills of ceramics with the youth he helps. Each of them creates a ceramic tile that he hangs on the wall.
"Some of them come back now, two, three, four years later, with a friend and say, look I made this four years ago," he said.
The ceramics classes are on hold during the pandemic, but programs with locally-grown food and other resources continue to help the community.
"For me, it's an honor. And I don't feel like I helped this kid. I feel like they helped me," he said.
