South Valley Pride Day returns April 24

Danielle Todesco
Updated: April 22, 2022 02:56 PM
Created: April 22, 2022 02:31 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — For the first time since 2019, South Valley Pride Day is returning Sunday, April 24, with a parade and fiesta activities.
The parade will be kicking off at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by fiesta activities from noon to 5 p.m. at the Westside Community Center at 1250 Isleta Blvd. S.W.
The parade will feature over 60 entries, beginning at Blake and Isleta and going down Isleta, until it ends at the community center. 2022's South Valley Pride Day Outstanding Citizens will be presented at noon to kick off festivities.
Festivities will include food trucks, arts and craft vendors, a car show, youth dance groups and musical entertainment.
For more information, visit the BernCo website and watch Danielle Todesco's interview with Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada by clicking the video above.
