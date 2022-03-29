Two suspects in custody for shooting at BCSO deputies

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 29, 2022 02:43 PM
Created: March 29, 2022 11:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two women were arrested for shooting at Bernalillo County deputies Tuesday morning in the South Valley.
The scene was deemed clear at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday and the shelter-in-place for the area was lifted. BCSO stated there were no outstanding suspects.
Students at three South Valley schools and area residents were put into a shelter-in-place around 11 a.m. as BCSO searched for 'multiple offenders' who shot at deputies.
The shelter-in-place was issued for Pajarito and Los Padillas elementary schools, Polk Middle School and area residents, as an effort was launched by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office to search for multiple suspects who shot at their deputies.
BCSO reported multiple people fled in a vehicle after shooting at their deputies. Deputies set up a perimeter between Coors and Isleta Boulevards in southwest Albuquerque to try and track down the suspects.
Residents were encouraged to shelter in place and lock their doors as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.
The shelter-in-place at Los Padillas was announced around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. The other schools were added to the shelter-in-place around 11:15 a.m.
We have established a perimeter between Coors Blvd SW and Isleta Blvd SW in an attempt to locate multiple offenders that fled a vehicle after shooting at our deputies. Please avoid the area and allow law enforcement to locate these suspects. pic.twitter.com/W5gHxgyEb2— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) March 29, 2022
March 29, 2022
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company