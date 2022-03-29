Two suspects in custody for shooting at BCSO deputies

BCSO reported multiple people fled in a vehicle after shooting at their deputies. Deputies set up a perimeter between Coors and Isleta Boulevards in southwest Albuquerque to try and track down the suspects.

Residents were encouraged to shelter in place and lock their doors as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The shelter-in-place at Los Padillas was announced around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. The other schools were added to the shelter-in-place around 11:15 a.m.

We have established a perimeter between Coors Blvd SW and Isleta Blvd SW in an attempt to locate multiple offenders that fled a vehicle after shooting at our deputies. Please avoid the area and allow law enforcement to locate these suspects. pic.twitter.com/W5gHxgyEb2 — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) March 29, 2022

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.