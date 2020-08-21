South Valley will launch first COVID-19 testing effort on Aug. 23

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — COVID-19 testing will be available at the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot from Sunday, Aug. 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Bernalillo County District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada made the request for COVID-19 testing in the South Valley, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.
"Despite some of the highest positive test rates in the county, the South Valley has not had a testing site for residents," Quezada said. "There's a need, and we're going to fill it and get South Valley residents some coronavirus testing help."
Bernalillo County officials said anyone can get tested, including people who are asymptomatic, but preference will be given to those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
"We want to continue to drive the coronavirus numbers down and the more testing we can do, the more we can identify positive cases and control the spread," Quezada said.
Testing will be conducted at the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot at 5601 University SE, as follows:
The county is asking those who go for a test to not create a line of cars on University, which would pose a traffic safety hazard.
