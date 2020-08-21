South Valley will launch first COVID-19 testing effort on Aug. 23

"We want to continue to drive the coronavirus numbers down and the more testing we can do, the more we can identify positive cases and control the spread," Quezada said.

Testing will be conducted at the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot at 5601 University SE, as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The county is asking those who go for a test to not create a line of cars on University, which would pose a traffic safety hazard.