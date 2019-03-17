Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead

Christina Rodriguez
March 17, 2019 11:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southbound I-25 was shut down for hours at Candelaria due to police activity on Sunday.

Advertisement

Police initially received reports of someone with a gun and a person on the ground. They responded to the calls just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, arriving to find a blue sedan on the side of I-25 at Montano and a dead body. 

APD says three people were in that car, with one man dead. They took the other two men into custody for questioning. 

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the incident, police say to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: March 17, 2019 11:57 PM
Created: March 17, 2019 06:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care
6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care
Pedestrian critically injured in crash
Pedestrian critically injured in crash
Crews handling fire near the Bosque, north of Los Lunas
Crews handling fire near the Bosque, north of Los Lunas
Advertisement




Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Crews handling fire near the Bosque, north of Los Lunas
Crews handling fire near the Bosque, north of Los Lunas
What you might not know about St. Patrick's Day
What you might not know about St. Patrick's Day
Legal expert: What to do if your child's well-being is at risk in foster care
Legal expert: What to do if your child's well-being is at risk in foster care
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside