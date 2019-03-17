Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Christina Rodriguez
March 17, 2019 11:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southbound I-25 was shut down for hours at Candelaria due to police activity on Sunday.
Police initially received reports of someone with a gun and a person on the ground. They responded to the calls just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, arriving to find a blue sedan on the side of I-25 at Montano and a dead body.
APD says three people were in that car, with one man dead. They took the other two men into custody for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the incident, police say to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 17, 2019 11:57 PM
Created: March 17, 2019 06:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved