Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday

More than three-quarters of voters said yes on the 2018 Road Improvement Bond.

The beginning of the end of that two-year period for repairing and improving roads begins Monday along Country Club Drive.

“This was the last of six projects in that bond cycle so we'll be wrapping this one up. The project is supposed to take four to five months,” Mayor Hull said.

With the bond cycle closing, Rio Rancho officials said will soon turn back to voters.

“The 2020 road bond is coming up in the March 3 election coming up, and yes that will be another $10.9 million bond,” the mayor said. “It would not be an increase to your taxes, it's a continuation of this bond cycle.”

If approved, improvements would be made along Unser, King Boulevard, Santa Fe Hills Way and Riverside Drive.

Mayor Hull said they will begin targeting neighborhood roads after improvement have been made along main roads.

“I know that's a big issue for a lot of the citizens,” he said. “It's a big issue in my neighborhood. It's a big issue when there are cracks in the street, how we're going to smooth those out.”

City officials are advising people to plan alternate routes ahead of time and give themselves extra time on the road.