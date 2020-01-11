Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday

Grace Reader
Created: January 11, 2020 10:11 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.— Citizens of Rio Rancho haven’t seen the last of the orange traffic cones along the roads.

Rio Rancho officials are gearing up to start a new construction project Monday right after they wrapped up a project along Southern Boulevard.

Advertisement

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said the road improvements wouldn’t have been possible without voter support.

“The voters are coming out and saying yes, I want to continue investing in our community because I see the value in what the city is doing right now,” Mayor Hull said.

More than three-quarters of voters said yes on the 2018 Road Improvement Bond.

The beginning of the end of that two-year period for repairing and improving roads begins Monday along Country Club Drive.

“This was the last of six projects in that bond cycle so we'll be wrapping this one up. The project is supposed to take four to five months,” Mayor Hull said.

With the bond cycle closing, Rio Rancho officials said will soon turn back to voters.

“The 2020 road bond is coming up in the March 3 election coming up, and yes that will be another $10.9 million bond,” the mayor said. “It would not be an increase to your taxes, it's a continuation of this bond cycle.”

 If approved, improvements would be made along Unser, King Boulevard, Santa Fe Hills Way and Riverside Drive.

Mayor Hull said they will begin targeting neighborhood roads after improvement have been made along main roads.

“I know that's a big issue for a lot of the citizens,” he said. “It's a big issue in my neighborhood. It's a big issue when there are cracks in the street, how we're going to smooth those out.”

City officials are advising people to plan alternate routes ahead of time and give themselves extra time on the road.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
BioPark Zoo raises funds for Australian bushfire relief effort
BioPark Zoo raises funds for Australian bushfire relief effort
Lawsuit accuses Albuquerque police of wrongful death
Lawsuit accuses Albuquerque police of wrongful death
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement


Mayor Keller reflects on year's progress during State of the City address
Mayor Keller reflects on year's progress during State of the City address
BioPark Zoo raises funds for Australian bushfire relief effort
BioPark Zoo raises funds for Australian bushfire relief effort
Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday
Southern Blvd. construction wraps up, another Rio Rancho road project set to begin Monday
Lawsuit accuses Albuquerque police of wrongful death
Lawsuit accuses Albuquerque police of wrongful death
NM Corrections Dept. launching website to alert public about absconders
NM Corrections Dept. launching website to alert public about absconders