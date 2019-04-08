Southern Boulevard construction project hits halfway mark
Nathan O'Neal
April 08, 2019 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The massive construction project on Southern Boulevard between Golf Course and 528 is halfway complete.
The City of Rio Rancho reports that the project, which started six months ago, is on schedule and on budget.
“We were all somewhat hesitant, but obviously, the work needed to be done, Southern needed to be rebuilt,” said Nico Ortiz, owner of Turtle Mountain Brewing Company.
Once the utility lines are replaced and buried underground on the north side of Southern Boulevard, it will be re-paved and re-open to traffic.
Workers will then focus on the south side of Southern Boulevard.
The work is scheduled to be complete in September.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 08, 2019 10:30 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved