Southern New Mexico city fire chief indicted on embezzlement | KOB 4
Associated Press
September 20, 2019 11:02 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - The fire chief of a southern New Mexico city hit by corruption in recent years has been indicted for embezzlement.
    
KVIA-TV reports a grand jury in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Thursday indicted Sunland Park Fire Chief Andres Burciaga Jr. for allegedly embezzling more than $500.
    
According to court documents, Burciaga is accused of driving his work vehicle for personal use. Documents say Burciaga told an investigator he twice drove a work vehicle to his goat ranch in far east El Paso, Texas, for emergencies only.
    
But authorities say during a one-month period this year his vehicle logged more than 2,200 miles.
    
It's not known if Burciaga had an attorney.
    
In 2015, a former Sunland Park pro tem mayor plead guilty to secretly recording a political rival receiving a lap dance.

