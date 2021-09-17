Southwest Airlines announces daily direct flights from Albuquerque to Burbank, CA

"The Sunport is New Mexico's connection to the world and service to and from Burbank is a big boost as filming continues to ramp up in our state," Mayor Keller said. "This new service not only provides better connection for our film industry but also opens new doors for economic development and tourism with southern California – a win for building a gateway to the southwest."

Tickets for Burbank flights are on sale now and may be purchased at southwest.com. Southwest Airlines also announced increased Albuquerque operations in the first quarter of 2022, including flights to Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego.