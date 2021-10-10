Southwest Airlines cancels multiple flights after network outage

Jamesha Begay
Updated: October 10, 2021 05:46 PM
Created: October 10, 2021 05:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Southwest Airlines is still recovering from a network outage and canceled multiple flights on Sunday.
The airline canceled another thousand flights and more than a quarter of its scheduled operations.
Flights in and out of Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Chicago are the most affected.
According to the Sunport's website, one flight to Houston and a flight from Baltimore was canceled Sunday. Several other flights have also been delayed.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company