Southwest to offer daily flights from Albuquerque to San Jose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Southwest Airlines has announced it will begin to offer daily service from Albuquerque to San Jose, California starting in early August.
Right now the carrier only makes the connection on Sunday.
Sunport officials say the expansion in service will bring more flexibility and business connectivity for people traveling between Albuquerque and the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.
“This daily non-stop service to San Jose opens new doors for economic development and tourism with the Bay Area and Silicon Valley, and continues our efforts to build a gateway to the southwest,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
Daily service between the two cities will begin Aug. 6.
