Spaceport America CEO placed on administrative leave | KOB 4
Spaceport America CEO placed on administrative leave

The Associated Press
Updated: July 03, 2020 09:44 AM
Created: July 03, 2020 09:41 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The CEO of New Mexico’s commercial spacecraft launch facility has been placed on administrative leave, but state officials aren’t saying why.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Dan Hicks was recently placed on leave after confirming it with New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes.

She chairs the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s board of directors.

However, Keyes did not provide any details. Among Hicks’ responsibilities was strengthening a business model to sustain the spaceport, which was initially constructed in Sierra County between 2006 and 2012 with $220 million in public funding.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

