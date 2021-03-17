Special election for CD1 seat set for June. 1 | KOB 4

Special election for CD1 seat set for June. 1

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 17, 2021 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced a special election for the state's 1st Congressional District will take place on June .1

The election will determine who replaces Deb Haaland, who was confirmed as President Joe Biden's Interior Department secretary. 

The state allows each qualified party to nominate a candidate to represent them in the election. Independents can also file to run.

The Secretary of State has created a website that offers information about how people can get involved in the election. Click here for more information.


