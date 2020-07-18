Special Olympics holds socially distanced drive-thru awards ceremony for Virtual Games

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A lot of annual events have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Special Olympics, which went virtual this year.
Special Olympics New Mexico held a drive-thru awards pick-up in Albuquerque Saturday morning for athletes who took part in the 2020 Virtual Games.
“Normally we would all be together, and we would be presenting these medals face-to-face and hugging and doing all of that,” said Randy Mascorella, executive director of Special Olympics New Mexico. “Well today we are social distancing. Everyone will have a mask on, no one will hug. It’s not the normal celebration that we like to do in Special Olympics but it’s celebrating the athletes for their accomplishments.”
Each athlete received an award pack with a medal, certificates for each of the three events they completed, and a T-shirt.
“Here’s what it means. So, first of all, they live their lives a lot of the time socially isolated anyhow, but Special Olympics is their lifeline,” said Mascorella. “So they go to practice with coaches and teammates and friends. They haven’t been able to do that since March, and we’re just all ready for this day and this celebration.”
The Special Olympics went virtual this year with nearly 300 athletes from all over New Mexico taking part in the first-ever virtual games last week.
“We gave them the opportunity to compete in different things that they could do at home, so volleyball skills, short distance walks, long runs, just a lot of events they would chose and they trained,” said Mascorella. “Then, after they trained, then they could time themselves of their families or whoever and then send in their results.”
The awards were handed out for athletes in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Saturday. Coaches for athletes in other parts of the state will coordinate their awards pickup next weekend.
