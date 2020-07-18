Special Olympics holds socially distanced drive-thru awards ceremony for Virtual Games

“Here’s what it means. So, first of all, they live their lives a lot of the time socially isolated anyhow, but Special Olympics is their lifeline,” said Mascorella. “So they go to practice with coaches and teammates and friends. They haven’t been able to do that since March, and we’re just all ready for this day and this celebration.”

The Special Olympics went virtual this year with nearly 300 athletes from all over New Mexico taking part in the first-ever virtual games last week.

“We gave them the opportunity to compete in different things that they could do at home, so volleyball skills, short distance walks, long runs, just a lot of events they would chose and they trained,” said Mascorella. “Then, after they trained, then they could time themselves of their families or whoever and then send in their results.”

The awards were handed out for athletes in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Saturday. Coaches for athletes in other parts of the state will coordinate their awards pickup next weekend.