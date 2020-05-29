Special Olympics New Mexico hosts virtual bingo night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — To boost the morale of the Special Olympics New Mexico (SONM) athletes after the Summer Games were canceled, the organization put together a virtual bingo night.



The first test run was done on Saturday, May 23. There will be another one on June 13. It will be every third Saturday.



Athletes, their family and friends can register on SONM’s Facebook page.

Once they are verified, a Zoom invitation will be sent out a few hours before the game. Players can log on to Bingomaker.com on their computers or phones. Each person can have their own playing card.



The game will be played for one card until there are three winners. They will each receive Special Olympics swag.