Special Olympics New Mexico kicks off virtual training for summer games | KOB 4
Special Olympics New Mexico kicks off virtual training for summer games

Casey Torres
Updated: June 29, 2020 12:25 PM
Created: June 29, 2020 12:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Special Olympics New Mexico had to say goodbye to a lot of competitions this year, due to COVID-19. 

"We've had to cancel 5 state level competitions and about 45 qualifying competitions," said Chris Page, director of the program. 

But they aren't giving up – the organization is launching their virtual summer games. Starting today, athletes will begin their training. 

Each person can choose three activities to practice alone or at a safe distance with others. They will record numbers through July 7. 

To learn more and sign up, click here


