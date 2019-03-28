Special Olympics New Mexico reacts to Trump budget plan | KOB 4
Special Olympics New Mexico reacts to Trump budget plan

Patrick Hayes
March 28, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing his administration’s plans to cut more than $17 million from Special Olympics.

The program is mostly funded by private donors but also receives money from the federal government and state.

"The Special Olympics will be funded, I just told my people," President Trump said Thursday afternoon.

Trump’s statement to reporters came two days after the Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced plans to defund the Special Olympics.

"So I just heard it 90 seconds ago...woohoo! Would that be enough of a reaction?” said Randy Mascorella, executive director of Special Olympics New Mexico.

The federal funds pay for the Special Olympics’ Unified Champion Schools program where students with disabilities play sports with students without disabilities.

“Despite all of the bad news of the past couple days, today we’re given an opportunity in our schools to really continue to change the future of people with intellectual disabilities as well as the non-disabled population that are now welcoming them more, accepting them more and inviting them more,” Mascorella said.

Special Olympics in New Mexico serves about 3,500 athletes, according to organizers.

For more information or to donate, visit sonm.org.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 28, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 09:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

