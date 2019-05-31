Special Olympics Summer Games kick off in Albuquerque

"I'm the biggest cheerleader, like people know that I will stand on the railings just screaming their names and cheering for them and telling them to run faster,” said Tatz.

Noah and Lesly are decorated athletes. They have several gold, silver and bronze metals, but Tatz said the games are not about just winning. She said it’s a quality of life and every person deserves that.

Her family has made friends throughout the years with the Special Olympics. Her two other children, Michael and Shelby, are in other parts of the country helping the program in their states.

Tatz said, like her, Michael and Shelby are happy to see Noah, Lesly, and others with disabilities thrive in the competition.

