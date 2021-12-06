SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called state lawmakers to the Roundhouse for two important items: redrawing New Mexico's political boundaries and spending more than a billion dollars in federal pandemic funds.

In 2020, the U.S. government conducted a census that happens every ten years. Now that there's new data on the number of people who live in each New Mexico community, state lawmakers are obligated to redraw political boundaries.