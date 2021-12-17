Special session wraps at the Roundhouse

"This redistricting is a fair redistricting process, and that's what we've called it, a fair redistricting process," said Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero. "It's not meant to self serve. It's not meant to self elevate, it's not meant to ensure any one of our elections."

The redistricting process happens just once every 10 years to redraw the state's legislative and congressional districts based on new census data. The governor signed a new congressional map into law Friday.

During the special session, lawmakers also passed a map for the House districts and for the state's Public Education Commission districts.

Besides maps, the session was also about money. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tasked lawmakers with spending $1.1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money – after the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled she couldn't touch it. Lawmakers passed a bill to spend $478 million of that money.

All of the legislators will return to the Roundhouse in January when the 30-day regular legislative session begins.