Speed limits to be reduced in downtown's 'safe zone'
Joshua Panas
March 04, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council voted 7-1 to create a Downtown Safe Zone.
The “safe zone” will encompass Coal on the south end, 8th Street would mark the west boundary, up to Lomas on the north side, and to the train tracks on the east.
The entire area will have a reduced speed limit of 20 miles per hour.
The changes were proposed by city councilor Isaac Benton.
He believes the reduced speed limit will make it safer for people walking and riding bikes in the area.
The city will have to change out and add about 100 signs and adjust the timing of signals in the "safe zone." It's expected to cost around $70,000.
The changes are expected to take place as soon as April.
