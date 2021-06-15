Speed vans may return to Albuquerque

Chris Ramirez
Updated: June 15, 2021 05:21 PM
Created: June 15, 2021 03:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Major Tim Keller announced a new program to tackle dangerously fast drivers, and a big part of that plan is mobile speed cameras.
“The different activities that occur on our roads are literally killing people on our streets, and we absolutely have to do more,” said Keller.
Mobile speed cameras are the most effective way to prevent speeding, city officials said.
“The research is being done, it has been done, and the mayor said it best- we don't want to wait an eternity for more studies, we need to see action now as we are having these consequences now,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan.
The Albuquerque City Council must first pass the idea and then the mayor will be able to sign the mobile speed cameras into law.
In addition to catching speeders, Keller claimed the program will allow officers to spend more time responding to 911 calls.
