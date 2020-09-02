Speeding drivers continue to be a concern for those living along Lead, Coal | KOB 4
Speeding drivers continue to be a concern for those living along Lead, Coal

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 02, 2020 06:43 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who live along Lead and Coal in southeast Albuquerque say speeding continues to be a major problem.

Speed has resulted in numerous crashes, according to neighbors.

"We need sincere commitment to the fact that what we're experiencing in the two neighborhoods is unacceptable," said Joseph Aguirre. "We need a commitment to make the safety of residents, pedestrians, and bicyclists priority number one."

The city studied the area last year. 

Last December, they tried to slow down traffic by adjusting signal light timing. They alerted drivers that if they go 30 miles per hour, they will hit every green light.

But since then, Aguirre says the problem hasn't changed.

"March 3rdd, Lead and Columbia, high impact, impacted two residences, totaled one vehicle," Aguirre said. "April the 5th, Coal and Carlisle, April 20th, Lead between Dartmouth and Girard." 

The city initially said it would do a federal road safety audit, but city officials say they changed course because of the progress already being made in the area.

Aside from that, that plan has always been to analyze whether the speed signs were working. That is still planned for 2021.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said "The city of Albuquerque has worked with and is committed to continue working with the Lead/Coal neighborhoods to improve traffic calming."
 


