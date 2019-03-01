Speeding drivers still a problem for Lead Avenue, crash caught on camera | KOB 4
Speeding drivers still a problem for Lead Avenue, crash caught on camera

Hawker Vanguard
March 01, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ricky Adams caught a car accident on his home security camera, but he was not surprised by it.

"That's collision corner," Adams said. He lives down the block from Lead and Carlisle.

On video, he captured a driver speeding and losing control down the length of the entire block. 

"It's usually people speeding down here trying to get through the green light or the yellow light," he said. 

Gina Naomi Dennis, president of the District 6 Neighborhood Coalition, couldn't agree more.

"Really what we're talking about is public safety," Dennis said. 

She says drivers speeding along Lead and Coal is a huge problem, considering the Chevy Blazer in Thursday's crash came within a few feet of hitting a home.  

Johnny Chandler with the City of Albuquerque told KOB that millions of dollars have been spent over the past decade to revitalize Lead and Coal to make the roads safer for everyone and that their work is ongoing.

For those who live in the area, a fix can't come soon enough. 

"Just think about it as if it was your neighborhood and your kids walking across the street and potentially dying," Adams said. 

