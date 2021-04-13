New Mexico pauses administration of J&J vaccine

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 13, 2021 10:09 AM
Created: April 13, 2021 09:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is pausing administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in response to a federal recommendation stemming from reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“New Mexico - like the federal government - is acting out of an abundance of caution,” DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “As we learn more, we will share that information.”
State officials said scheduled J&J events and vaccinations will be paused or shifted to Pfizer and Moderna.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said the federal government was investigating reports of six "rare and severe" blood clots - out of 6.8 million doses given - among women in the days after vaccination.
