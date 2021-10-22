Spokesperson confirms 'Rust' director Joel Souza was released from hospital

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – "Rust" director Joel Souza was released from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, according to his spokesperson.
The spokesperson confirmed to NBC the director was released from the hospital.
Overnight, "Rust" cast member Frances Fisher posted on Twitter, stating Souza "is out of the hospital."
Local law enforcement said Souza was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot on set. Investigators said it appears that a scene "involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged." Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.
Authorities later confirmed Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun that injured Souza and killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
